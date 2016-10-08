Neighbours start to build a community spirit on development

Neighbours set to move into a new housing development have begun building community spirit.

More than 15 couples and families who have bought properties at Story Homes’ Brierdene development, near Backworth, met up for a coffee and a look around the new show homes before they opened to the public.

Steven and Fiona Frazer, who reserved a Warwick house type on the development in May, said: “It is fantastic to see the new show homes at Brierdene and also the rest of the street which is almost finished.

“We bought off plan and I am so happy to see how pretty the houses look – it is an amazing street scene and so different to other new build developments.

“It has been lovely to meet the neighbours and find out who has bought which house type. It already feels like a great community and we just can’t wait to get moved in.”

Andy and Kelly Walton, who brought along their two children to the show home launch, said: “We have been really looking forward to taking a look inside the Salisbury show home.

“We bought completely off plan so to see it come to life is fantastic. The kids have loved looking around and finding out what bedrooms they will be moving into.

North East sales manager for Story Homes, Anita Onal, said: “More than 100 visitors stepped inside our two new show homes at Brierdene on its opening weekend. It is really lovely to see them already start to build their community ahead of moving in.”

“We are very pleased that Story Homes has been so well received in North Tyneside. It’s fantastic that we can bring this high quality product to new home buyers in the area.”