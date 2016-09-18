Netting a sponsorship

A junior football team has netted backing from a national chain.

Whitley Bay FC’s Under 13s team has secured sponsorship for the forthcoming season from a group of Slimming World consultants.

The consultants, who all run groups across North Tyneside, were keen to get involved in a community project.

Gemma Brown, one of the consultants, said: “We decided to sponsor the team as it would be a good way of making the community aware that our groups are in the area as some people still don’t know Slimming World is around.

“We have groups right across North Tyneside, Mondays through to Saturdays. The sponsorship is per season but we may look to do it again next year.”

For more on the group visit www.slimmingworld.co.uk