New Hobbycraft store opens at Silverlink

Whitley Bay Beavers help to open the new Hobbycraft store in Silverlink.

Whitley Bay Beavers help to open the new Hobbycraft store in Silverlink.

0
Have your say

Young Beavers learnt the art of retailing as they helped cut the ribbon on a new store.

Members of the 18th Whitley Bay Beavers joined staff and store manager Stewart McCabe to open the Hobbycraft shop in Silverlink Shopping Park.

The arts and crafts retail business, which opened on September 22, has created 25 jobs, and local artists will be invited to showcase their skills.

The first 100 customers received a free goody bag.

Back to the top of the page