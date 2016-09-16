New home awaits key organisation

An organisation supporting charities and groups is preparing to unveil its new home.

North Tyneside VODA is inviting people to drop in to its new home at Queen Alexandra College in North Shields.

The drop-in event is taking place on Wednesday, September 21, from 2pm to 6pm, with people being able to find out how VODA can help their voluntary or community group.

VODA (Voluntary Organisations Development Agency) provides free support and advice to community groups, voluntary organisations and charities across the borough.

One group which has worked closely with VODA in recent years is Out of Sight, a registered charity that supports visually impaired and disabled children in North Tyneside.

Managing trustee, Kath Nixon said: “Without VODA we would probably have disbanded, but for their help and support we are now a successful growing charity which is amazing.

“VODA are always there with the right advice and support. VODA has been our back-bone, without their support to date I’m not sure we would even exist.”

VODA’s chief officer Lisa Goodwin said: “There are a lot of people in the borough who don’t know what VODA does but who could benefit immensely from our help and support.

“We want to meet those people and let them know how we can help – whether you’re thinking about starting a group, part of an organisation that’s looking for funding, or if you’re interested in volunteering.”

“There’s no need to book an appointment, just call in to see us for a chat.”

For more information you can contact VODA on 0191 643 2626 or visit www.voda.org.uk