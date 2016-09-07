New record for monthly callouts for rescue team

A rescue team had their busiest month on record – being called out nearly every day on average.

During August, the Tynemouth Volunteer Life Brigade (TVLB) were called out 25 times, a new record for one month.

Among the call outs were two major incidents within 20 minutes of each other on August 18 – when a 13-year-old fell 20ft down cliffs near Cullercoats and a man found unconscious in the sea at Cullercoats Bay.

The team have also worked with rescue colleagues at South Shields Volunteer Life Brigade, the Coastguard Rescue Service, RNLI, lifeguards, Police, Tyne and Wear Fire & Rescue Service, North East Ambulance Service and Great North Air Ambulance.

TVLB captain Peter Lilley said: “August is traditionally a very busy time for the TVLB due to the school summer holidays and the large number of tourists who visit the area, and this year there has also been an extended period of reasonable weather.

“Our current total of 97 calls during 2016 is one of the highest totals we have had at this time of year and suggests we are likely to have one of our busiest years on record.

“A number of the incidents could have been avoided had better care and attention been paid to the dangers our coastline poses. Whilst we will always encourage people to visit and enjoy our coastline, we ask that this is done responsibly and with consideration for safety.”

The TVLB will be taking part in the Heritage Open Days this weekend when their Watch House Museum, located on the Spanish Battery in Tynemouth, will be open between 10am and 3pm on both Saturday and Sunday.

Peter added: “The TVLB would like to thank its many friends and supporters for the continued help they give us – we are funded entirely by voluntary donations and are very grateful for the support we receive.”