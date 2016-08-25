New staff in place as firm expands

A world-leading company is building on its expansion plans by taking on new staff.

North Shields-based Advanced Industrial Solutions (AIS) has marked its move to a new fabrication facility by recruiting nine staff in management, business development and manufacturing roles.

Among the new faces at the Queen’s Award-winning manufacturer are operations manager Anthony Grant, specialist metalworker Steve Welsh, and business development manager Martin Cox.

Anthony, 41, from North Shields, joins from waste management specialist Sita UK. Martin will look to raise awareness of AIS’s new non-destructive testing product. Specialist metalworker Steve is one of several new appointments in the metalwork fabrication shop and will be responsible for manufacturing the new range of personnel protection equipment.

Head of the technical division, Chris Evans said: “This is a hugely exciting year for AIS.

“Moving to a new 14,000sq ft state-of-the-art fabrication facility gives us dedicated space to develop new world-class metalwork and fabrication products including welding electrodes, personnel protection systems and rigid insulation jacketing systems to protect offshore assets from extreme temperature, noise, corrosion and fire.

“As well as developing these new products, our global customer reach is growing.

“These new appointments will allow us to capitalise on the new business opportunities opening up as a result of our new product range and global distributor network.”

“We are extremely happy to welcome all our new staff to the Advanced Industrial Solutions’ family.”

The division now manufactures and distributes 26 innovative products, including the world’s thinnest fire protection system which protects offshore structures from the heat extremes of a jet fire for between 30 to 120 minutes, and exports 70 per cent of its output to 30 countries worldwide.

It was named British Exporter of the Year by the British Chambers of Commerce in 2015.