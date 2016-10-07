New vets to open after £100k investment

A veterinary surgery is set for further expansion after investing £100,000 in a new surgery in Whitley Bay.

Westway Vets has converted a former newsagents in Claremont Road into a modern surgery featuring two consulting rooms, reception, dispensary and waiting room.

Westway vet Abbey Taylor, who will be running the surgery, with dog Dottie.

The branch will be run by vet Abbey Taylor and will offer expert veterinary care, from general health checks, microchipping, neutering, dental health and vaccinations to surgical expertise and diagnostics.

Any pets requiring an operation will access Westway’s state-of-the-art veterinary hospital on West Road, Newcastle, which offers 24-hour care and operating theatres.

Westway, which has 21 branches across the north east and is part of VetPartners Limited, plans to open the branch on Tuesday, November 1.

Westway managing director Jason Atherton said: “We are constantly looking to improve our services, and we see Whitley Bay as a prime location to expand the business.

“Our aim is to give clients access to a complete range of high quality healthcare services for the benefit of their pets, and to be able to do that we need first class premises.

“We have invested £100,000 in a new site in Whitley Bay, where we have been able to create a modern, vibrant branch surgery, conveniently located in a residential area with plenty of parking for clients.”

The surgery will be fully staffed five days a week, with a team of two vets and two receptionists.

Vet Abbey Taylor said: “Clients expect a high standard of expertise and care from their local vets and that is what we will be offering.

“Westway is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days of the year, and we have surgeries conveniently located for clients.”