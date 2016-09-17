Nominations are sought for a new award

Young heroes from North Shields re being sought for an inaugural award.

The first British Citizen Youth Awards (BCYA) is looking for under 16s from North Shields who have positively impacted the community, helped a local charity or undertaken exception activities in support of others.

Co-founder Mike Faulkner said: “We’d like to encourage people to help us give our amazing youngsters the credit they deserve.

“If you know a person under the age of 16 who deserves to be recognised for their commitment to a good cause, then put them forward.”

The awards are being backed by Specsavers.

Eddie O’Gara, store director at North Shields, said: “I have had the privilege of meeting many young customers and hearing their inspiring stories.

“It bodes well for the future of North Shields that this is the calibre of our young people.”

Dame Mary Perkins, co-founder of Specsavers, said: “The society we live in tomorrow will be shaped by the children of today, which is why championing amazing young role models is so very important.”

Nominations close on September 19.

For more visit www.britishcitizenawards.co.uk