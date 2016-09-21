Officials hail jobs fair a big success

A jobs fair has been hailed a huge success after hundreds of jobseekers turned out.

Up to 1,600 people attended the Cobalt Jobs Fair – more than double the number in 2015.

The event at Cobalt Park – where more than 1,000 employment opportunities were on offer – was organised by North Tyneside Council in partnership with Cobalt More Team and the main sponsor was Utilitywise.

Employers from a wide range of industries were on hand to speak to those looking for work about the various roles, from entry-level to senior positions, as well as apprenticeships and training opportunities.

Mayor Norma Redfearn said: “It was fantastic to see such an impressive turnout for what was an extremely well organised and successful event.

“It was also really pleasing to see so many job opportunities available in the borough. There is an excellent and diverse range of employers at Cobalt Park and where better to start your career, or begin a new one, than here in North Tyneside?”

Lynn Cramman, business development manager at Cobalt Park, added: “We were not only delighted with the number but also the calibre of the attendees for the cross range of roles available. The success of the event highlights how our collaborative working across the park supports each of our occupiers in the growth of their businesses at Cobalt.”

Val Smith, head of recruitment at Utilitywise, said: “This was a thoroughly successful event.”