Peter to take part in sleep out for charity

A chief executive is planning on sleeping out to help raise money for charity.

Peter Watson, from Tynemouth, will be sleeping out in Newcastle for Byte Night on Friday.

The 37-year-old, chief executive of IT solutions company Atlas Cloud, will be spending the night in his sleeping bag at the Sage Gateshead to raise money for Action for Children.

He will be among more than 140 people aiming to raise £150,000 to help support services in the region.

Peter, who is aiming to raise £1,000, said: “As a father, this cause has really resonated with me.

“I’ve heard first-hand about the lives that Action for Children work to improve – from preventing homelessness to ensuring that, from a young age, children have the best possible chance to lead a fulfilling life.

“I’m also a member of the Byte Night board based in the north east, and have chosen to lead by example to make sure that Action for Children can continue to help vulnerable and disadvantaged children.

“I’d encourage anyone, from the business and technology industry, to take part.”

To sponsor Peter visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Atlas-Cloud. For more visit wwwbytenight.org.uk