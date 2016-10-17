Planned roadworks on the A1 and A19 in Northumberland and North Tyneside

The following roadworks are being planned by Highways England for Northumberland and North Tyneside during the coming week.

A1 Felton

There will be an overnight contraflow in place north and southbound between 8pm and 6am with daytime lane closures for resurfacing work, from Sunday, October 23, to Saturday, November 5.

A1 Brownieside

There will be a lane closure southbound for survey work tomorrow between 8.30am and 4pm.

A1 Highfields roundabout, Berwick

Resurfacing work will take place on Highfields roundabout overnight between 8pm and 6am. The work will be carried out in five phases, taking into account each approach of the roundabout. There will be convoy in place during this work. A 24/7 lane closure will be in place around the inner lane of the roundabout. This will take place until Friday, October 28.

A1 Morpeth

There will be work ongoing until spring 2017 for the construction of a bypass. There will be various phases of daytime and night-time lane and carriageway closures, with narrow lanes and a 40mph speed restriction in place. There will also be a 24-hour lane closure in place north and southbound until the project is completed.

A19 Silverlink

The A19 will be closed between Silverlink and the A193 from tonight for two nights between 8pm and 6am for interchange improvement work. The A19 northbound carriageway will be closed on Wednesday, October 19, between 8pm and 6am. Clearly signed diversions will be in place. There will also be a 24-hour 30mph speed restriction with narrow lanes on both the A19 and the A1058 Coast Road.

Roadworks further afield

A1 Blaydon Haugh viaduct

There is a 50mph limit in operation over Blaydon Haugh viaduct due to the installation of temporary plates over defective viaduct joints. There will be weekly night time northbound closures to monitor and maintain the bridging plates.

A1 Derwenthaugh, Newcastle Gateshead Western Bypass

There will be a closure southbound for structural maintenance work. This will take place until Wednesday, October 26, between 8pm and 6am, with a diversion in place.

A1 junction 56 Barton to junction 51 Leeming Bar

There will be phases of overnight lane closures and full carriageway closures while work takes place to upgrade the road to motorway standards. There will also be narrow lanes and a 50mph speed restriction 24 hours a day. The project is due to be completed by summer 2017.

A66 Hartforth to Scotch Corner, North Yorkshire

There will be a 24/7 lane closure eastbound for maintenance work. This will take place until Friday, October 28.