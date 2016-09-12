Pledges to get more recycling

Special roadshows are taking place this week to encourage people to recycle.

North Tyneside Council is backing a national campaign to boost recycling rates.

As part of the annual Recycle Week – from September 12 to 18 – the local authority is holding workshops in schools and running two community roadshows.

On Thursday, shoppers at Tesco Extra, on Norham Road in North Shields, will be able to pick up handy tips on how to recycle better at home and advice on reducing the amount of rubbish and food waste they throw away.

The team will be there from 10am to 2pm.

And on Friday, the roadshow and volunteers will be at The Parks, Howdon Road, North Shields, from 10am to 12pm.

Visitors will also be encouraged to make a pledge to wash, squash and recycle their waste and in return will be invited to guess how recyclable materials are in a household recycling bin, with spot prizes up for grabs.

Pledges can also be made online at www.northtyneside.gov.uk