Police appeal for witnesses after North Tyneside car-jacking

Police are appealing for witnesses after a car-jacking in Wallsend.

A 25-year-old man was in his car on Station Road. at 4.30pm on Friday when he was approached by a man who asked him for a lift.

The victim agreed to take him to Silverlink. However, while en route, he was threatened and forced to pull over and get out of the car.

The offender then drove off in the car, which was later found parked at the doctors’ surgery on Earsdon Road.

The victim was not injured in the incident.

Police are appealing for witnesses. Contact Northumbria Police on 101 quoting reference 757 260816 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.