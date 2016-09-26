Police cadets take the lead in communities

Young cadets have been out helping in their community.

Police cadets were supporting North Shields neighbourhood team, helping to deliver crime prevention advice in areas which had been experiencing car crime.

The teenagers also met residents with local officers to encourage people to report incidents of anti-social behaviour to their local neighbourhood team.

Neighbourhood Inspector Neil Armsworth said: “The cadets are a real asset and play an important part in helping to get crime prevention advice across to local residents.

“They’re a real credit to the force and are so enthusiastic in the way they go about their projects to help the community and our officers.”

The cadets also visited the Northumberland Park dog show where they met local dog lovers, took part in the judging and advised the public about the event during the day.

They also went to the Great North Run to soak up the atmosphere and lend their support to the runners.

Community Support Officer Kate Graham, from North Shields Neighbourhood Policing team, said: “It’s great the way our cadets really get stuck in giving up their time to help people.

“We’ve really seen these teenagers learn a lot during their time with us so far and they’re certainly giving a lot back to the community and having fun at the same time.”