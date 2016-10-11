Police hunt for missing North Shields woman

Police are appealing for help to trace a missing North Shields woman.

Jade Harris, 20, from Grey Street, was last spoken to on Thursday, October 6.

She is described as white, very slim build, 5ft 1in tall, with shoulder length red coloured hair in a loose perm. She usually wears jeans and a top.

Police are concerned for Jade's welfare and are carrying out inquiries to find her.

Officers are appealing for Jade to make contact with them, or anyone who recognises her to call police straightaway.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Northumbria Police on 101, quoting reference number 541 of 10/10/16