Police investigating unexplained death of teenage girl in North Tyneside

Police are investigating the unexplained death of a 17-year-old girl in North Tyneside.

At 1.49am today, officers received a report from the ambulance service expressing concern for a girl that had been found unconscious in a rear lane in George Road in Wallsend. The girl was taken to hospital for treatment, but she died.

Her death is currently being treated as unexplained and inquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances around what has happened.

Specialist Family Liason Officers are currently informing and supporting the girl’s family at this time. Officers have been in the area carrying out inquiries. Anyone with any information can speak to them or ring 101 quoting reference number 114 030916.