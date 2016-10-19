Police release CCTV following sex assault in Whitley Bay

Police investigating a sexual assault at a Metro station in North Tyneside have released an image of a man they would like to trace.

A 16-year-old girl and her female friend were approached by a man at Whitley Bay Metro station on the evening of Sunday, August 28.

The man started talking to the girls before trying to grope one of them inappropriately.

He then got on the Metro with them before taking the same replacement bus service and leaving in the Palmersville area.

The girls were distressed but not injured.

Officers are trying to identify the man and have released a CCTV image of a person they'd like to speak to about their investigation.

The person in the picture was in the area at the time and could help police with their inquiries.

The man, or anyone who knows him, can contact police on 101 quoting reference 312 30/08/16.