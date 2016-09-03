Popular festival to return for its tenth year

Drinks will be flowing as a popular festival returns for its tenth anniversary.

The tenth Tynemouth Beer Festival will take place from Thursday, September 15, to Saturday, September 17.

Held at Tynemouth Cricket Club, the event will aim to raise money for the club, adjoining Percy Park Rugby Club and this year Stroke North has been selected as the nominated charity.

The charity, which has an affiliation with the Stroke Association, helps families around the country who have seen a relative suffer a stroke.

This year, the festival – open 6pm to 11pm on Thursday, then noon to 11pm on Friday and Saturday – will feature 80 beers and 20 ciders and perries.

There will be food stalls on Friday and Saturday, and live music on Friday and Saturday nights.

Companies and individuals are being offered the chance to sponsor each cask for £135, which includes acknowledgement in the festival programme, links on the festival website, two sponsor tickets with two beer tokens, a complimentary programme, souvenir pen and beer glass.

For more information on sponsorship opportunities contact organiser Steve Mordue on 07886 028020 or email steve.mordue@tynemouthbeerfestival.co.uk

For more on the festival visit www.tynemouthbeerfestival.co.uk