Popular parlour picks up more accolades

The owners of a popular award-winning ice cream parlour have picked up more accolades – although they just missed out on the top prize.

Di Meo’s Ice Cream, in Whitley Bay, was nominated for three awards in the second English Italian Awards.

The popular family-run establishment, on Marine Avenue, has won numerous awards in the past for its ice creams.

And in the latest award, it was shortlisted in the Best Barista, Best Deli/Cafe, and Best Gelateria categories, with ten finalists in each category.

Attending the awards at The Palace Hotel, in Manchester, they came away runners-up in the Best Deli/Cafe category and runners-up in the Best Ice Cream parlour category throughout England and Wales.

Di Meo’s was the only establishment to be shortlisted in three categories, something which owners say is a great achievement.

Marianna Di Meo said: “I still think it was a great achievement to reach the finals let alone receive a prize and hopefully next year we will be better prepared to win since it would be nice to have the best Italian ice cream parlour and best Italian cafe accolade to go alongside our best ice cream in the UK title.”

The awards, which were supported by the Italian Chamber of Commerce and Industry for the UK, saw independent judges visit each of the shortlisted venues.

Awards chief executive and founder Warren Paul said: “It is incredible to see the support and appreciation for Italian businesses in England.”