Prescription drugs are stolen from a house

Police have issued a warning against the dangers of taking the wrong medication after prescription drugs were stolen from a house.

Thieves stole prescribed medication from a house in Whitley Bay between 2.35pm and 11.10pm on Sunday.

Among the haul was 225 tablets of slow release morphine and a bottle and a half of liquid morphine called Oramorphe which was prescribed in 2014 and is now out of date.

DC Paul Sewell, from the Northern burglary team, said: “Any concoction of medication is potentially extremely dangerous, and it’s equally dangerous for people to take medication which has not been prescribed to them.

“I’d warn those responsible or anyone who finds the drugs not to consume any of them, and would urge people not to purchase or accept medication which is not specifically prescribed to them.

“Anyone with any information of the whereabouts of the stolen medication is asked to contact us straight away.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting reference number 1368 of 11/09/16 or ring the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.