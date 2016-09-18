Priory to host scary tours for Hallowe’en

Frightfully fun tours are set to return to a historical site this Hallowe’en.

Tynemouth Priory and Castle is once again hosting theatrical ghost tours and storytelling.

Scary Tales will see chill-seekers spend an hour searching the far reaches of the historic site.

They will be led around the 2,000-year-old site by a guide who will tell them tall tales, assisted by a group of actors.

The annual event is organised by North Tyneside Council and performed by Little Cat Theatre Company.

The all-weather tours run at 6pm, 7.30pm and 9pm between October 22 to 23 and October 28 to 31.

Tickets cost £11 per person and can be booked online by visiting www.visitnorthtyneside.com

Coun Eddie Darke, cabinet member for leisure, culture and tourism, said: “We’re proud to work with great organisations like Little Cat and English Heritage to put events like Scary Tales on for visitors, and I’m sure that everyone who attends this year will have a brilliant time.”

“Scary Tales is quite an experience and having been on one of the tours myself, I know that no one wants to be right at the front or the back!”