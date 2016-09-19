Proud of the results by pupils in exams

We all want the best for our children and I’m absolutely delighted that here in North Tyneside our schools are superb, our exam results and vocational awards are excellent and our young people are truly amazing.

This summer they really made me very proud by achieving brilliant A-levels and GCSEs once again.

Such great results are a testament to all the hard working students, with the support of their families, their teachers and education leaders.

Here in North Tyneside we have forged a partnership between the council and its schools. By working together we are providing more support to raise standards further, narrow the gap in attainment and ensure all our young people, regardless of where they live, have the very best start in life and can go on to achieve their aspirations.

We are making great progress. Ofsted has rated 92 per cent of our schools as ‘good’ or ‘outstanding’.

In the past year we’ve carried out dozens of projects in our schools as part of a multi-million pound rebuilding plan. This has included the new Whitehouse Primary School, Longbenton and Marden High Schools, as well as completing the rebuild of John Spence High School.

Over the next year I will be addressing Cullercoats Primary School and finalising the arrangements for the relocation and new build at Backworth Park Primary School.