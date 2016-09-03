Pupils get helping hand with reading

Pupils have been supported in developing their reading and literacy, thanks to a law firm.

Volunteers from Sintons spent time mentoring and helping children from Amberley Primary School, in Killingworth, with the reading in the build-up to the summer holidays.

The visits, part of the national Right to Read initiative, have involved children aged between seven and ten, and took place over the course of several sessions.

Tony Rigg, headteacher of Amberley Primary School, said: “This has had a very positive impact on our children.

“Over the course of the programme, the children have had one-to-one support with their reading from the Sintons volunteers, who they have come to know and enjoy spending time with.

“Their progress with their reading has helped to build confidence, and the children spending time with adults from outside the school helps them to become aware of careers and opportunities for them later in life.”

Michelle Brannen, regional programme manager North East at Business in the Community, said: “Our Right to Read programme does not only substantially increase a child’s reading level, but it also builds a child’s self-esteem and aspirations and presents children with positive role models from the world of business.”

Phil Ridley, practice director at Sintons, said: “Right to Read is an excellent initiative. We are delighted to be involved and colleagues have thoroughly enjoyed helping the children at Amberley Primary School.”

“We have a very strong commitment to CSR at Sintons and donate 80 days of colleagues’ time each year to supporting our local community. We are only too pleased to be involved in worthwhile initiatives such as Right to Read.”