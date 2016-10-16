Pupils take centre stage for global event

Youngsters from around North Tyneside were the focus of attention celebrating a global event.

International Children’s Day is an annual event set up to allow young people to learn more about and appreciate the lifestyle of children in other countries and continents.

And for the first time it was celebrated in North Tyneside with more than 150 pupils from Fordley, Holystone and St Cuthbert’s RC primary schools taking part in a special event at The Parks leisure centre, in North Shields.

The event saw a variety of activities, with the young people taking part in sports such as football and archery, as well as more creative tasks such as making friendship bracelets.

Schools around the borough also got involved to commemorate the day, with a total of 14 first and primary schools hosting their own events from street parties and talent shows to fancy dress and international lunches.