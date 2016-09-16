Quartet aiming to keep up appearance in marathon

A group of four runners are putting their best foot forward as they maintain their annual presence in a marathon.

Bryan Thompson, of North Shields, and Davina Lonsdale, Adele Lonsdale and Steffen Haugk – all of Whitley Bay – are among 23 runners aiming to complete every Kielder Marathon when the seventh one takes place on October 2.

Each runner will have completed more than 183 miles individually and climbed more than 4,800metres around Kielder – the height of Mont Blanc.

The event is run by Events of the North, led by Olympians Steve Cram and Allison Curbishley, in conjunction with Northumbrian Water, Active Northumberland, and Northumberland County Council.

Steve said: “For many people, simply visiting Kielder is addictive, so, for a runner, the opportunity to compete in these surroundings on an annual basis is fantastic.”

“To have 23 people taking on their seventh Kielder Marathon in 2016 is a fantastic reflection of how great this event is and what an important part of competitors’ running calendars it has become.”

David Hall, head of leisure strategy at Northumbrian Water, said: “We are proud to once again be hosting the Kielder Marathon, the most beautiful marathon in the world.

“The weekend of events helps make the great outdoors accessible to a wide range of competitors across the weekend and showcases this stunning part of the country to the wider world.

“It’s no surprise that so many runners want to come back each year and run the route again and again.”

Northumberland County Councillor Val Tyler, cabinet member for the arts, leisure, and culture, said: “To be able to complete any marathon once is an amazing achievement, but to return on a further seven occasions tells you how much people must really love running at Kielder.

“The magnificent surroundings make this arguably the most beautiful running location in the country and I would like to wish all of the competitors the best of luck as they tackle it again this year.”

The Active Northumberland Kielder Marathon takes place on Sunday, October 2nd, on day two of the Kielder Sporting Weekend. The weekend also includes the Kielder 10k, Kielder Run Bike Run, Kielder Half Marathon and Kielder Junior Runs.

More details of all of these events are available at www.kieldermarathon.com