Question time for the youth of the borough

Young people from North Tyneside have had the chance to quiz a panel of experts as part of European Democracy Week.

More than 70 students from the borough’s middle and high schools posed questions to a panel of politicians and experts as part of a Young Person’s Question Time session, hosted by North Tyneside Council.

The well-attended event, held last Tuesday, was chaired by BBC Look North’s Adrian Pitches and formed part of the council’s work to mark this year’s European Local Democracy Week.

Following a similar format to the BBC’s Question Time show, panellists also included North Tyneside Elected Mayor Norma Redfearn, alongside representatives from the fields of health, policing, business and the voluntary sector.

Pupils aged between 10 and 17 asked their own questions on the day, covering a broad range of subjects, including the NHS, Brexit, road safety, healthy relationships and what will be better in 20 years time.

Speaking after the event, Mayor Redfearn said: “I was very impressed with the questions we were asked at the Young Person’s Question Time, as well as the eloquence of the young people who spoke.”

She added: “All who took part acted maturely and intelligently and were a credit to their schools, their parents and the borough.

“The event provided a great opportunity for the panel to engage with young people and find out about issues that are important to them.

“I’d like to thank all of the students who came along and their schools for their support, as well as the other panel members for making it such a lively and topical debate.

“A special thank-you to our chairman, Adrian Pitches, who played a fantastic part as host, and made sure the debate remained fast-paced and upbeat. I hope everyone enjoyed the event as much as I did, and I look forward to similar events in the future.”