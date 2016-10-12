Restaurant hopes to have the recipe for success at national awards

A Whitley Bay restaurant is hoping to curry favour with the judges in a national award.

Shikara is bidding to be named Best Restaurant in the Curry Life Awards.

Owners Azad Miah and chef Shohid Ahmed will find out on Sunday if their restaurant, on Whitley Road, has taken the top spot.

The awards, considered the Oscars of the curry industry, will be announced at a glittering ceremony in the prestigious Riverbank Park Plaza Hotel in London.

Azad said: “We’re so happy that we have been chosen as one of the finalists. We want to thank all our customers for their support.”

Tynemouth MP Alan Campbell has written to Azad and Shohid, congratulating them on reach the finals of the awards and wishing them the best of luck on the night.

The Shikara is no stranger to awards. Shohid was named the Curry Life Chef Awards Chef of The Year in 2014.

Shikara opened in 2012 and offers Bangladeshi and South Asian dishes, as well as fusion recipes from India.