Restaurant serves up success again

A North Shields restaurant has the recipe for success when it comes to awards.

River Café on the Tyne has won the prestigious Michelin Bib Gourmand Award for the fifth year in a row.

The award is presented to those restaurants who have been recognised as offering good quality, great value food for a maximum of three courses for under £28.

Owner Paul Scott and his partner Michelle Dickie are delighted.

They said: “To receive this award for the fifth year running is fantastic news and testament to our ability to offer great food and excellent value for money.

“Customers know that we pay great attention to detail, and always make sure to use the finest ingredients and freshest locally-sourced produce cooked well.”

River Café on the Tyne is on the Fish Quay in North Shields, and has fantastic views over the mouth of the Tyne.

It is open Tuesday, 5pm-9.30pm, Wednesday to Saturday, noon-3pm and 5pm-9.30pm, and Sunday, noon-4pm.

There’s a three-course daily special for £7.95; Thursday evening is steak night with steak, fries, salad and glass of wine for two for £29.95; and Fish and Chip Friday offers fish, chips and sa oft drink for £7.50.

Sunday’s menu includes a selection of roasts alongside a choice of international cuisine and vegetarian options. Sunday meals start from £9.95 for one course.