Roadshow comes to Whitley Bay

People affected by anti-social behaviour can receive advice and support at a special roadshow taking place in Whitley Bay later this month.

Run by North Tyneside Council and Northumbria Police, the Respect Roadshow will be held next Wednesday, from 11am to 2pm, at Park View Shopping Centre.

The event will offer help for those experiencing anti-social behaviour as well as crime prevention advice.

Coun Carole Burdis, cabinet member with responsibility for community safety, said: “North Tyneside is a wonderful place to live, work and visit and residents can be assured that we take any anti-social behaviour and crime extremely seriously.

“The roadshow will provide the council and our partners with an opportunity to find out residents’ concerns and then offer any support they may need.

“I know in the past that these events have proved very popular – people have found it helpful being able to speak to our staff and the police in person. I would urge anyone with concerns to come along and find out more.”

Neighbourhood Inspector Martin Brooks, for North Shields and Whitley Bay, added: “It’s a good opportunity for people to come along and talk to several agencies all in the same place at the same time to get advice.”

A range of other organisations will also be on hand.