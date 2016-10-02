Roadshows to seek views on health services

Residents are being encouraged to have their say on local health services.

Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust is holding a series of NHS roadshows from Monday, October 3, to Sunday, October 8.

Attendees can share feedback with the trust and local NHS organisations about recent experiences and give their thoughts on how care can be improved.

Claire Riley, director of communications and corporate affairs at the healthcare trust, said: “Throughout the year we continually listen to our communities in order that we further improve the care we provide across Northumberland and North Tyneside.

“The roadshows are an excellent opportunity for members of the public to share feedback about the services we, and other NHS organisations, deliver and we encourage people to visit us.”

On Monday, October 3, there will be a stall at the Beacon Centre, North Shields, from 10am to noon; then at The Forum Shopping Centre, Wallsend, from 2pm to 4pm.

The roadshow will be at the Spanish City car park, Whitley Bay, from 2pm to 4pm on Friday, October 7.

And it will be at The Rising Sun Country Park, Benton, from 2pm to 4pm, on Saturday, October 8.

For a full list of venues visit www.northumbria.nhs.uk

Northumbria Healthcare will be joined at the roadshows by North East Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust, Northumberland, Tyne and Wear NHS Foundation Trust, NHS Northumberland Clinical Commissioning Group and Healthwatch.