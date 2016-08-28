Rosie tees up a new record in tournament

A young golfer is celebrating breaking a 93-year-old record at a County Durham club.

Rosie Belsham, of Whitley Bay, holed out from 166-yards in a tournament at South Moor Golf Club to become the youngest player in its 93-year history to sign for an albatross at the par five second hole.

The success for the 14-year-old, an England junior squad golfer and Northumberland Under-21 champion, comes after she hit a hole-in-one earlier this season at her home club, Whitley Bay.

The albatross was chalked up in the second round of the three-day North of England Under-14 Open. Her wind-assisted six-iron second shot soared over a copse of trees before landing on the fringe of the green, rolling across the green and into the hole.

Rosie, a pupil at Whitley Bay High School, was runner-up in the girls section.

One of the event organisers, Guy Carr, said: “We get an albatross at the second hole only about once every five years and never before with a player so young.”

This season has brought Rosie, a member of England Golf’s North Region Under-16 Squad, joint second place in the Scottish Girls Under-14 Championship.

Mum Gina and dad Chris, a property developer, are also members of Whitley Bay.