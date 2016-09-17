Rotary club’s support for charity

Rotary members have been given an insight into the work of a charity supporting people who have life-limiting illnesses, promising to make a donation.

Whitley Bay Rotary Club welcomed Jane Dennison at their recent meeting.

She gave a moving account of the work she does for local charity Josie’s Dragonfly.

The small group of dedicated workers work and support young people in the north east who have life limiting illnesses.

In essence, the Dragonfly trust supports terminally ill children and provides them with the opportunity to fulfil their dreams before they die.

During her presentation, Jane gave many examples of her non-profit-making activities based in Hexham.

Members of the club subsequently invited Jane back to be presented with a cheque for £500.