Running up the figures

Pub manager Alison Ellis swapped pints for pounds when she tackled the Great North Run.

She raised £1,208.75 for Cullercoats RNLI after completing the half-marathon last month.

Alison, who manages the Rockcliffe Arms in Whitley Bay, has only been running for two years and this was her second Great North Run. Her training has also helped her shed an amazing five stone.

Alison said: “I visited the lifeboat station a number of times and I have come to understand the hard work and dedication these volunteers offer. They give their time freely to keep us safe in and around the sea.”

Peter Clark, senior helmsman at Cullercoats RNLI, said: “Alison’s efforts, in not only completing the run, but putting the long, hard hours into training have been a great commitment.”

“The money she has raised is the equivalent to fully equip a lifeboat crew member. Everyone at the station would like to thank her for her fantastic efforts.”