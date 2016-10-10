Russell has the chance to shine

Former Tynemouth Cricket Club chairman Russell Perry is bowled over with his new charity role.

For Russell has been appointed honorary vice president of the national cricket charity Chance to Shine.

It is the culmination of 27 years work on developing school and club links for the Northumberland County Cricket Board chairman, which began in 1989 when he took West Indian professionals David Harper and Collie Soloman into schools. The scheme was then adopted across the country.

Chance to Shine was set up by the Cricket Foundation in 2004. It has raised more than £50m and delivered coaching to more than three million children.

Russell said: “To me, the story of people’s lives touched by the programme and the difference it has made to them is the real success.”