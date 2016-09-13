Ryan in gear for a successful year

A Whitley Bay entrepreneur is in gear for a successful first year.

Ryan Temple teamed up with Phil More to launch online vehicle leasing broker Orbit Leasing.

And they are on course for rapid growth and a 50 per cent year on sales after a lucrative first summer as they help customers save money on hire purchase fees on car and van leasing deals.

Ryan said: “People’s views towards car ownership in this country are starting to change.

“Although it isn’t like the situation in the USA just yet, where 40 per cent of the country’s cars are leased, we spotted a definite gap in the market and wanted to provide people with amazing deals on cars based on a fair, monthly package that they can manage just like their mobile phones.

“More and more people recognise that a car’s value can depreciate significantly over time and when they come to the end of their Hire Purchase deal, their vehicles aren’t worth all that much.

“The incentives for ownership are beginning to be replaced by a cultural shift towards great leasing deals and we’re here to offer that service.”

Orbit Leasing works closely with top dealerships, including Volkswagen, BMW, Audi and Alfa Romeo.

Ryan and Phil want to invest profits back into the company and hope to double the workforce by the end of the year t.

Ryan said: “By the end of the financial year we will be exactly where we want to be and we’ll hopefully increase our sales by 50% year on year.”

“We hope that in the near future we will be able to employ more members of staff to help with the day to day running of the business to give our customers the ultimate leasing experience.

“Leasing a car is very easy and the process is fluent. If people want to drive an amazing car for the next few years, we will find them the best deal possible that is right for their situation. Leasing a car is just like any other utility bill, like paying your gas or electric fees.”

For more information about Orbit Leasing visit www.orbitleasing.co.uk or call (0191) 242 5417