Sarah elected to top role in chartered institute

A North Tyneside-based PR consultant has been voted into the industry’s highest position.

Sarah Hall has been elected 2017 President-Elect of the Chartered Institute of Public Relations (CIPR).

The role involves a three year tenure, during which Sarah will become the Institute’s President in 2018, the CIPR’s 70th anniversary year.

The CIPR is the leading representative body for the PR profession and industry in Europe.

Sarah will continue as managing director of Sarah Hall Consulting Ltd, the PR and marketing consultancy she runs which employs a team of ten.

Sarah’s success follows the publication of her second crowdsourced book, #FuturePRoof: Edition Two, aimed at demonstrating the value of public relations as a strategic management discipline.

Sarah said: “I founded and edited the #FuturePRoof community and books because I’m passionate about public relations and its professionalisation, as well as educating employers about how this strategic management discipline should be used.

“To have been elected as 2018 President of the CIPR is a real privilege, especially as my time at the helm will mark seventy years for the Institute.”

“There is a lot to celebrate; the industry is worth £12.9bn, comprises 83,000 practitioners and is growing around 10% annually, according to the latest PR Census.

“However, there are also issues that still need addressing and I have pledged to address the gender pay gap in public relations, to build the industry’s reputation and widen the membership offer.

“Today PR extends to SEO, video production, audience insight and planning, paid promotion and much more and we need to ensure our membership comprises those operating within these areas too.”