Scarecrows will return to village

A group of unique visitors are set to descend on a village this weekend.

The popular Earsdon Scarecrow Festival is making a return to the village.

Taking place from Friday to Sunday, the fun-filled family weekend aims to bring the community together.

Last year’s event – the first one held following success of similar events elsewhere – saw the Royal Family, a local postman and a pirate all make an appearance as 22 imaginative hand-made straw men and women were on display throughout Earsdon at bus stops, on benches, outside pubs, up trees and on the village green.

And organisers are expecting more scarecrow special guests this year for all the family to see.

There will be a range of events open to everyone, starting on the Saturday afternoon from 2.30pm to 4.30pm in The Eccles Hall, next to St Alban’s Church.

Activities include face painting, glitter tattoos, tombola, crafts and games.

There will also be a special village trail with questions for children to answer as they see all the scarecrows on their walk around the village.

Tickets have now sold out for the evening ceilidh and pie and pea supper.

A festival spokesperson said: “Visitors to the village are welcome to view the scarecrows across the whole weekend.”