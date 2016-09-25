Scheduled roadworks for the north east

Planned roadworks in the North East – summary for Monday 26 September to Sunday 2 October 2016

The following summary of planned new and ongoing road improvements over the coming week could be subject to change due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances.

A1 junction 56 Barton to junction 51 Leeming Bar

There will be phases of overnight lane closures and full carriageway closures while work takes place to upgrade the road to motorway standards. There will also be narrow lanes and a 50mph speed restriction 24 hours a day. From Monday 26 to Friday 30 September there will be a closure northbound between junction 50 and Scotch Corner. Then on Saturday 1 and Sunday 2 October there will be a closure north and southbound between Scotch Corner and junction 56. All these closures will take place between 8pm and 6am, with diversions in place. The project is due to be completed by summer 2017.

A1 Blaydon Haugh Viaduct, Newcastle Upon Tyne

There is a 50mph limit in operation over Blaydon Haugh Viaduct due to the installation of temporary plates over defective viaduct joints. There will be weekly night time northbound closures to monitor and maintain the bridging plates.

A1 North Brunton to Seaton Burn, Newcastle Upon Tyne

There will be a carriageway closure north and southbound for electricity pole replacement. This will take place on Wednesday 28 September between 8pm and 6am, with diversions in place.

A1 Morpeth, Northumberland

There will be work ongoing until spring 2017 for the construction of a bypass. There will be various phases of daytime and night time lane and carriageway closures, with narrow lanes and a 40mph speed restriction in place. There will also be a 24 hour lane closure in place north and southbound until the project is completed.

A1 Oxford to Scremerston, Northumberland

There will be traffic signals in place north and southbound for sign maintenance. This will take place until Tuesday 27 September between 8pm and 6am.

A66 Bowes to Cumbrian Border, County Durham

There will be various lane closures east and westbound 24 hours a day for maintenance works. This will take place until Monday 3 October.

A66M Blackwell to junction 57, County Durham

There will be a night time carriageway closure westbound between 8pm and 6am with a daytime lane closure between 6am and 8pm for resurfacing work, taking place from Monday 26 September to Sunday 3 October. All closures will have a diversion in place.

A19 Silverlink, North Tyneside

There will be various phases of overnight lane closures between 8pm and 6am for interchange improvement work. There will also be a 24 hour 30mph speed restriction with narrow lanes.

A194M Blackfell, Gateshead

The A194(M) will be closed northbound from junction 65 of the A1(M) to the Havannah interchange for maintenance to the bridge. There will also be a 50mph speed limit on the A1 southbound carriageway from junction 67 to junction 65. The work is being carried out overnight between 8pm and 6am.

A696 Black Callerton, Newcastle Upon Tyne

There will be a daytime lane closure northbound for survey work. This will take place on Tuesday 27 September between 9.30am and 3.30pm.

A19 Leven Valley Viaduct

The southbound A19 will be closed as it crosses the Leven Valley Viaduct, which is between the A174 Parkway junction and the A67 Crathorne junction. The closure will be overnight between 8pm and 6am to replace the bridge joint on the Viaduct. Traffic will travel on a contraflow on the northbound carriageway with a 50mph speed limit in place until Sunday 2 October. A speed restriction of 50mph will be in place on both carriageways during the day with a 40mph limit on the southbound carriageway over the bridge itself.

A19 Tees Viaduct

The A19 southbound carriageway will be closed between the A1046 and the A66 Monday 26 September until Wednesday 28 September and the northbound carriageway will be closed for routine maintenance work on Wednesday 28 to Thursday 30 September. The closures will be between 9pm and 6am and clearly signed diversions will be in place.

A174/A172

There will be lane closures on the westbound A174 and a full closure of the exit slip road for the A172 overnight from Sunday 2 October until Tuesday 4 October for resurfacing. The closures will be between 8pm and 6am and clearly signed diversions will be in place. During the day there will be a speed restriction of 50mph due to a temporary surface on the westbound A174 exit slip road for the A172.