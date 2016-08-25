School completes turnaround with best ever GCSE results

Staff at a North Shields school are celebrating the best ever GCSE results and complete turnaround in examination success.

Pupils are Norham High School achieved the best ever results with 54 per cent of Year 11 students receiving five or more A* to C grades, including English and Maths – a 19 per cent increase on last year.

Belinda Campbell, Megan Pearson and Ryan Wright discuss their top results.

In addition, pupils achieved brilliant results at all grades with 15 per cent of grades at A* and A.

This year, the school has worked closely with neighbouring Churchill Community College in Wallsend, sharing teaching staff, expertise and best practice as well as an Executive Headteacher.

Executive Headteacher David Baldwin said: “We set the bar high when we set ourselves a target that at least 50 per cent of Norham High School pupils would achieve at least five good GCSEs including English and maths.

“We have not only met that challenging target, we have exceeded it, and we are absolutely delighted.

“These fantastic results mean a huge amount for our pupils, the staff who have worked tirelessly to support them and the school community as a whole.

“Over the last year, we have done absolutely everything in our power to make sure that these pupils had the best possible chance of securing great results.

“We’ve worked with pupils to raise their aspirations and self-belief, and trialled new interventions such as advanced reading techniques and an additional school period for Year 11 students.

“We are all exceptionally proud of our wonderful students, but we won’t be stopping here. We’re already looking at how we can achieve even better results next year.”

An overall 74 per cent of pupils achieved A* to C in English, 66 per cent achieved A* to C in Science, 62 per cent achieved A* to C in Maths, and 73 per cent achieved A* to C in Computer Science.

Norham celebrating by holding an ‘Oscars Ceremony’ themed results event for pupils.

Jill Huxtable, Head of School and leader of the raising achievement work, said: “This is the day that makes all of the hard work worthwhile. Seeing pupils achieve this success is wonderful and very deserved. I am delighted for the staff too, who have shown such commitment to making this happen.”

Norham High School’s Chair of Governors, David Bavaird added: “We have been hugely ambitious for our pupils this year, setting them challenging targets, and they have smashed those targets.

“We are so proud of what has been achieved. To say that pupils and staff have worked exceptionally hard for these results is an understatement.

“Things are really changing here at Norham High School and these results absolutely confirm that.

“There is real ambition at this school to improve standards, and we’ll continue to aim high, expect high standards and make sure our pupils leave us with the skills and qualifications they need for further study, apprenticeships or work.”

Amongst the successes at Norham are Belinda Campbell, who achieved 8A* and 2 A grades; Olivia Ellis, who achieved 1A* and 7 A grades; Antonia Milonas, who achieved 2A*, 5As, 2 Bs; Morgan Place, who achieved 1A*, 6As and 2 Bs; Anthony Yeaman, who achieved 1A*, 5As and a B grade; David Shipley, who achieved 1A*, 2As, 6Bs; and Ryan Sample, who achieved 2A*, 1A and 4Bs.