School feeds in charity support

Charity work was on the menu for Tynemouth pupils as they showed their support for a food bank.

Pupils in the Hotspur Chapter at Kings Priory School organised a bumper collection for the Bay Foodbank last Christmas.

And it was such a success that the youngsters decided to gather food again over the summer.

The decision was made after a pupil vote, and as well as food and other supplies being handed in, the pupils presented the charity with a cheque for £385.

The Bay Foodbank provides emergency food packs for individuals and families in financial crisis.

Since it was launched more than 20,000 people have been helped.

Each of the four Chapters in Kings Priory chooses a local charity to support as part of the ethos of the school.