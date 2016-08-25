School in Wonderland as it celebrates best ever GCSE results

Students at Churchill Community College are celebrating another set of fantastic GCSE results.

The Wallsend school is marking the best results it has achieved with 72 per cent of pupils achieving five or more A* to C grades including English and Maths, with a high number getting A* and A grades.

David Baldwin, Headteacher, said: “These are fabulous results. We are delighted for all students. They have done incredibly well.

“There has been a large increase in students achieving A and A* grades too. There are a number of students who have gained between ten and 13 A*/A grades which is a staggering achievement. Every subject has performed strongly.”

Amongst the successes are Elisha Tait who achieved 12 A* grades and an A grade in Further Maths. Jordan Gay achieved nine A* grades and three A grades; Cameron Wedderburn achieved 11 A*/A grades; Jack Wilding who achieved ten A*/A grades with many other students just as successful.

A total of 83 per cent of students achieved A* to C in English, 84 per cent in Geography, 97 per cent in Computer Science, 92 per cent in PE, 81 per cent in Science, 82 per cent in Spanish and 90 per cent in Resistant Materials.

Churchill celebrated the GCSE success by holding an ‘Alice in Wonderland’ themed results event for students.

Elaine Riley, Head of School, said: “This is the day that makes all of the hard work worthwhile.

“It is great to watch students opening their results envelope and seeing their faces when they realise how well they have done.

“At a time when the government is making GCSEs even harder for students, our results are great news.

“They are a testament to our students, our staff - who work incredibly hard - and the support we receive from parents.’

Churchill is still accepting applications for Post-16 places. Please contact Marie Jobson on (0191) 234 7200 for further details or go to the college website at www.churchillcommunitycollege.org