School reunion 42 years on

People travelled from across the globe to attend a special reunion of Upper Nidderdale High School’s 1974 leavers.

Former pupils came from the USA, Scotland, Kent, Doncaster, Bridlington and the length and breadth of Nidderdale to enjoy the event.

Almost two years ago, Pat Hammond and Val Harker hatched the idea of a re-union and thanks to the powers of social media were able to trace the majority of their year group and invite them to the reunion held last month in the Masonic Lodge, Pateley Bridge.

Pat and Val had decorated the room with bunting in school colours and school photographs, the latter providing much amusement.

The year group was small with just short of 40 pupils but 20 attended along with three teachers and a number of partners.

The renewing of friendships, catching up with the 42 years since leaving school and reminiscing meant the talk went into the night and for some continued the next morning during a walk round Scar House Reservoir.

Everyone agreed it had been a memorable event and shouldn’t be left for another forty two years before the next one.