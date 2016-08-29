Scouts gearing up for annual Gang Show

Youngsters have begun preparations for this year’s Tynemouth Scout Gang Show.

The Royal Variety Show-style performance will take place at Playhouse Whitley Bay from November 22 and 26.

Cub Scouts, Scouts, Explorer Scouts, Scout Network and Leaders who are members of Tynemouth District will take part in their first rehearsal at King Edward Primary School, Preston Avenue, North Shields, on Sunday, September 4, from 2pm to 5pm.

This year’s show will be directed by Ian Hay with the music by Andrew Clarence, including a special item to celebrate the 100th birthday of the Cub section.

Any uniformed member of any Scout Group in Tynemouth, North Shields or Wallsend, are invited to join in.

Tickets are available from the Playhouse Whitley Bay.

More details about the show can be found at www.tynemouthscouts.org.uk/gangshow

All of the Scout Sections in Tynemouth District are open to boys and girls aged between 6 and 25; the adult section is open from 25 to 60 plus.

For more information call the Northumberland Scout’s County Office on 0191 266 8822, visit www.tynemouthscouts.org.uk or e-mail media@tynemouthscouts.org.uk