Seafront toilets undergo much needed refurbishment

Seafront toilets which have served the community for more than six decades have undergone a much needed refurbishment.

The facilities on Watts Slope, Whitley Bay, were built in 1950 but were in need of modernising after becoming outdated.

The toilets on Watts Slope, Whitley Bay, before the refurbishment.

North Tyneside Council has overseen the complete refurbishment of the toilets, which have re-opened to the public.

Mayor Norma Redfearn said: “I am delighted that the toilets have been brought up-to-date and are now back in use again.

“This is yet another example of the fantastic progress being made as part of our regeneration of the coastline at Whitley Bay.

“Families coming to the seaside will now be able to take full advantage of high-quality clean, modern and safe facilities and I’m sure the new toilets will make a brilliant addition to our beautiful coastline.”

The project involved creating a retail unit in the bottom section of the building where the old toilets used to be and the new male and female toilets are now housed in the upper section.

The toilets, which remain free of charge, feature brand new, upgraded equipment, including a baby changing area and accessible facilities, as well as eye-catching photography mounted on the walls, featuring the Spanish City Dome (by Nigel Gray) and St Mary’s Island (by Stephen Czopinski).

The work took longer than expected as major structural repairs were needed to stabilise the building after issues were discovered in the existing roof and walls.

The opening of the new toilets comes soon after the completion of work to widen the area between the Spanish City Plaza and Northern Promenade, improving access and reshaping footpaths and landscaping on the Links.

Meanwhile, preparation works on Northern Promenade as part of the project to install new surfacing, seating, shelters and other facilities, are continuing.

Some areas are fenced off so cyclists and pedestrians are reminded to check information displays and any closures will be clearly signed along with alternative routes. Access points to the beach will also be displayed.

The various improvement schemes form part of the council’s Seafront Masterplan, which features £36m of investment to regenerate the coast between St Mary’s Island and Cullercoats Bay.

The ongoing project will also see major refurbishments of the Spanish City Dome and the continuing build of a Premier Inn hotel and restaurant as well as new housing developments in place of derelict, eyesore buildings.