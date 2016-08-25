Series of films lined up for annual festival

A host of events will take place over the next week as part of the Whitley Bay Film Festival.

Tonight will see It’s Nice Up North at the Crescent Club, Cullercoats, from singer-songwriter John Shuttleworth, who decides to test the popular theory that, the further north you travel, the friendlier people will be by venturing to Britain’s most northerly spot, the Shetland Isles.

On Friday 20th anniversary Event Our Friends in the North with special guest, writer Peter Flannery will be at The Exchange, North Shields.

On Sunday the festival will be filming screens as part of the Green Beans Community Sunday Market in Whitley Bay Metro Station.

Tuesday sees Death at Dawn at the Jam Jar Cinema, In collaboration with Cloud Nine Theatre Company and the Northumbria World War One Commemorative Project.

And on Wednesday the Jam Jar Cinema is the venue for Things To Come, An 80th anniversary screening for William Cameron Menzies’ stunning realisation of HG Wells’ vision of our future.

Events will be taking place across Whitley Bay and the surrounding area as part of the film festival until September 13.

You can keep up to date with what’s happening at http://www.whitleybayfilmfestival.co.uk