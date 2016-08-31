Shoppers paws for some fun with furry friends

Animal lovers were all smiles as they met a host of furry friends.

Visitors to The Beacon, in North Shields, and Wallsend’s The Forum shopping centres met the animals at a Playful Paws event.

The free of charge event, the last item in the centres’ popular SummerFest programme, saw children and shoppers of all ages handling animals such as rabbits, guinea pigs and hedgehogs

Local animal experts For Paws were also on hand to teach children about the natural habitats and lives of some of the most popular pets on show.

In addition, children got the chance to showcase their artistic skills by making lifelike clay models of their favourite animals at the event’s interactive competition, with a variety of summer toys up for grabs for the best creations at each of the centres.

Nick Lambert, Centre Manager, The Forum Shopping Centre said: “This event was highly popular with shoppers of all ages and it is always a pleasure to see so many excited children – and adults – in our centre.

“We aim to provide events that are both entertaining and educational in order to ensure that local children learn in the process of having fun. This event has really helped achieve that.”

David Menzies, Centre Manager, The Beacon Shopping Centre, said: “There was a great atmosphere in the centre during the Playful Paws event.

“Shoppers were able to enjoy the summer bargains, as well as meet some of their favourite animals. We are delighted to have concluded our SummerFest programme with such a memorable and fun event and we owe a big thank you to everyone who came along.”