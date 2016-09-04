Sleep easy as new store opens

Customers to an outlet centre can sleep easy after a new store opened.

Bed specialist Dreams, which has 175 stores across the country, has opened at Royal Quays Outlet Centre in North Shields.

Store manager Brian Smith said: “I have a team of five people working alongside me all of whom are from the local area.

“My background is very much in retail and prior to my appointment at Dreams I was fresh food trading manager at ASDA for 24 years.

“I am very much looking forward to developing the team and driving the business forward.

“Customers will discover a diverse range of comfortable, quality beds and mattresses including pillows, duvets, linen, headboards and bedroom furniture and our friendly team can help advise on stylish designs.”

Judith Ramshaw, centre manager at Royal Quays, said: “Dreams brings both variety and choice to the centre which is what we strive to achieve.

“We have recently welcomed a number of well-known brands including footwear specialists, Brantano and ladies clothing stores Klass and Bonmarche which complement the offerings from our independents.”