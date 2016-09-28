Special tickets on sale to help see Snowdogs

A limited edition ticket has been launched to help people view the popular snowdogs dotted around Tyne and Wear.

A total of 60 dogs are on show as part of the Great North Snowdogs trail, with nine in North Tyneside, including at Tynemouth Park, Royal Quays Outlet Centre and Blue Reef Aquarium.

The snowdog at Richardson Dees Park, Wallsend.

To help people visit the array of dogs, Tyne and Wear Metro has revealed a number of special ticket options.

Limited edition Great North Snowdog Pop Pay As You Go cards, which include a £10 balance, are available to buy online now at http://onlinestore.nexus.org.uk

The limited edition Snowdogs card costs £13.50 and comes with a £10 balance already loaded on it. People can top up their card at www.popcard.org.uk, at Payzone stores and Nexus TravelShops, and at Metro station ticket machines.

Families travelling to see the Snowdogs can also benefit from limited edition Snowdog wristbands, which are available in family packs for £10.

The snowdog at Royal Quays Outlet Centre.

Paul Walker, Metro’s Customer Service Director, said: “The Great North Snowdog trail is a fantastic attraction for our region and we want to help make it the huge success it deserves to be.”

For more on the Great North Snowdogs, visit www.greatnorthsnowdogs.co.uk

The snowdog at Tynemouth Park.