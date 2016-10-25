Spooky fun at centres

Spook-tacular fun for children and the young at heart is taking place at two shopping centres.

Hallowe’en celebrations will be taking place at the Beacon Centre, North Shields, on Saturday, October 29, from 10am to 3pm.

There will be face painting from 11am to 1pm, dress up as a pumpkin or ghost, try some creepy crafts, while visitors can also create their own ghoulish treats and take part in a special trail to uncover a secret password, which can be entered into a prize draw.

And more fun is in store at the Forum, in Wallsend, on Monday, October 31, from 4pm.

There will be free Hallowe’en-themed face painting and the centre will also be helping younger visitors carve a fiendish face on their free pumpkin. Visitors can also join a trick not treat walk around the centre.

David Menzies, centre manager at The Beacon, said: “Everyone loves to celebrate Hallowe’en, but there’s nothing to fear at our events which are all about treating our customers and creating a safe environment in which to enjoy the occasion.”

Nick Lambert, centre manager at The Forum, added: “As darkness falls on Hallowe’en night we welcome visitors to the centre where we have a range of tempting treats in store, including a chance to carve their own Halloween pumpkin to take home.

“We’d encourage the community to come along and make this a Halloween to remember.”