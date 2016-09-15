Staff get preview of aquarium’s latest attraction

Aquarium staff have been given a special preview of a new attraction which will be on-site for 10 weeks.

Tynemouth’s Blue Reef Aquarium got up close with their marine-themed Snowdog, part of a trail around the north east to help raise money for St Oswald’s Children’s Hospice.

The Dogfish Snowdog, designed by TV presenter Pam Royle and created by local artist Daniel Stone, is number one on the trail of more than 60 dotted around the north east.

The trail officially starts on Monday.

Blue Reef’s Rosie Wiggin said: “To be honest we were excited and a bit nervous as we weren’t entirely sure what to expect.

“I have to say we were absolutely delighted with him – he’s covered with all sorts of amazing marine-themed artwork and will fit in absolutely perfectly at the aquarium.”

“Part of the design features some of the characters from ‘Finding Nemo’ and ‘Finding Dory’ but there is also a surprise creature which we are keeping secret until the grand launch next week.”

Presented by creative producers Wild in Art, working in partnership with St Oswald’s Children’s Hospice, Great North Snowdogs brings together businesses, artists, schools and community groups to create a public art trail of beautiful Snowdog sculptures, based on the story The Snowman and The Snowdog, by Raymond Briggs.

For ten weeks from September 19, the north east’s streets, parks and open spaces will become home to more than 60 individually designed Snowdog sculptures, painted by both well-known and undiscovered artists.

Once the trail ends, the sculptures will be auctioned at a glittering event in December, to raise funds for St Oswald’s Children’s Hospice.